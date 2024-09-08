PTI leaders demand Imran Khan’s immediate release as party holds rally on Islamabad’s outskirts

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8: PTI leaders on Sunday called for the immediate release of their party founder, Imran Khan, while criticising the government for marginalising the party during a major rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The party is staging the rally today to gain support for Imran’s release, who has been imprisoned since last August. Imran was expected to be released from prison after a district and sessions court accepted appeals against his conviction in the Iddat case.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him in a new Toshakhana case shortly afterward.

His sentences in the previous two Toshakhana cases were already suspended while he was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the cipher case.

The rally began with Party leader Hammad Azhar addressing the crowd, stating that supporters had gathered today to establish the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

He added that no obstacle would deter them today.

“We will, God willing, secure Imran Khan’s release.”

Speaking during the rally, PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan demanded Imran’s release and lamented how the party’s leaders were being “sidelined” by the government.

“I never thought there would be a day that Imran Khan, who formed our party to save Pakistan, would be put in jail”, Ali Muhammad said.

He added that today, neither PTI stalwarts Murad Saeed and Shehryar Khan Afridi were present at the rally, not was Qasim Khan Suri.

“Why can Murad Saeed not come out of hiding? Is it a crime to love Pakistan, or speak the truth? We will continue speaking the truth, as will our children”, he asserted. “Today, Pakistan’s biggest party is in Pakistan, but our workers cannot go to parliament. What is their crime?”

The rally, initially scheduled for July and later August, had been postponed twice after authorities revoked permission, citing security risks and fears of unrest.

For the past several months, the PTI had been trying to get approval for a public meeting in the capital but it was not allowed by the administration.

The party approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for permission in March after receiving no response from the district administration.

In July, the PTI announced a protest but it was postponed as district administration did not allow the party to hold the protest. The meeting was rescheduled for August 22 but district administration cancelled the NOC at the eleventh hour, giving a new date of Sept 8.

Police block Islamabad’s entry points ahead of rally

As the party finalised its preparations for the rally today, the capital police blocked almost all entry points of the city amid intelligence reports of a ‘medium-level’ terrorism threat in light of the political gathering.

The 21 points blocked with containers are Nicholson’s Monument, New Margalla Road turn on G.T Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Water Tanki on Margalla Road, New Margalla Road Loop opposite F-10/2, 26 Number Chongi, Zero Point, Faisal Chowk, Khayban Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, Khanna Bridge, Tramri Chowk, Shahpur Road Turn, U-Turn on Murree Road, Bridge on Murree Road near Traffic Office, Faizabad, 9th Avenue, Gandum Godown, Golra Mor Haji Camp, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, and Tarnol Phattak, they added. All the roads leading to the ‘red zone’ except for the Margalla Road are also blocked.

PTI supporters attempt to climb the stage at a party rally on the outskirts of Islamabad on September 8. — DawnNews TV

The party’s Punjab spokesperson Shaukat Basra said in a post on X that the Punjab police hierarchy had given “unconstitutional” orders to its formations across the province (to stop workers).

Speaking to Dawn, Basra said the party leadership had changed its strategy in the wake of the police movement and asked its workers across the province to reach Islamabad individually. “Workers have been asked to avoid police action and reach Islam­abad individually,” Mr Basra said.

The district administration earlier this week issued a no-objection certificate to the public gathering on the outskirts of Islamabad, with a condition that the permission can be cancelled at any time in case of a “security situation”.

The venue is a 350-kanal compound located on Paswal Road near Sangjani and is reportedly under the control of the military establishment.

The selection of the venue has also energised the PTI workers as they believe that the ice has started to melt between the PTI and the powers that be.

‘Fascist government’

Senior PTI leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser decried the placement of containers and police blockades, deeming them the measures of a “fascist government… creating a hostile environment”.

“It is unfortunate that this fascist government with a stolen mandate is creating such a hostile environment,” Qaiser said in a video message uploaded by the PTI to X. “They approved the NOC (non-objection certificate) and the court has permitted the rally, but Rawalpindi has been closed off.”

He accused the government of defying court orders by attempting to block routes to the rally.

“They break the law themselves, yet they lecture us on it,” he stated.