PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat arrested outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House in Islamabad.

The federal capital police said PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul Wazir would also be taken into custody.

Marwat resisted the arrest and asked the police to show arrest warrant.