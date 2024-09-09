PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat arrested outside Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat outside Parliament House in Islamabad.
The federal capital police said PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Zartaj Gul Wazir would also be taken into custody.
Marwat resisted the arrest and asked the police to show arrest warrant.
« Vawda’s Crystal Ball: From Misfires to Miracles” (Previous News)
Related News
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat arrested outside Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9: The Islamabad police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher AfzalRead More
AI’s role in National Security explored at Islamabad Seminar
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 9 (DNA) – The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the InstituteRead More
Comments are Closed