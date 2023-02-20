PTI lauds President Alvi for announcing polls date

Fawad urges people to start preparations for the elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Presidents Fawad Chaudhry and Dr. Shireen Mazari said that President Dr. Arif Alvi took correct constitutional step by announcing polls date in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies and urged the people to start preparations for the elections.

Fawad Chaudhry praised President Dr. Arif Alvi for announcing the polls date for both the provinces, who, he said, that the President of the country protected the constitution by giving elections date on Monday.

He stated that the entire nation stood behind this historic step of the President. Fawad Chaudhry urged that the people should start preparations for the elections. Dr. Shireen Mazari reacted over the development that President Alvi took correct constitutional step and in accordance with the 2017 Election Act. “Article 224.1 clearly refers to election to NA & provincial assemblies as General Elections and under Section 57 (1) of Election Act President has power to give date in consultation with ECP,” she added. “CEC refused to go for consultation thus violating the Election Act; hence President acted to preserve requirement of Constitution,” Dr. Mazari said.