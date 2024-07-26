PTI, JI protest: Several workers, leaders arrested in police’s midnight raids

Lahore, JUL 26: In a series of coordinated raids since late Wednesday night, police conducted extensive operations targeting members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) across various cities in Pakistan after they announced a protest sit-in at Islamabad’s D-Chowk after Friday prayers.

The PTI is holding demonstrations in various cities across the country, including several spots in Lahore, outside the Islamabad Press Club, many locations in Karachi including Clifton and Haideri as well as Quetta’s Metropolitan Corporation Office.

In Lahore, police executed raids at more than 60 locations, detaining 110 individuals affiliated with PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami. Notable among the raids was the house of JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch. Police detained two people, including Baloch’s employee. Baloch’s son, Ahmad Salman, left to join the protest procession.

Also on Friday, the JI’s procession from PP-169 of Lahore was stopped on the motorway after it left for the Islamabad sit-in. The workers were taken into custody and shifted to a police van, from where they shouted slogans.

The houses of PTI’s Hafiz Zeeshan and Yasir Gilani were raided late at night, according to police sources. Police said they conducted raids on food centres, catering service and sound system in Sandah, Gulshan-e-Ravi and arrested 11 PTI workers.

Several workers of the JI were also detained from various places, the police added.

On Thursday, raids were also conducted on the residence of PTI Lahore President Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar in the Karim Park area of Lahore. On finding him absent, the police locked his outhouse.

Gujjar said the police raided and locked the outhouse without a warrant or any legal justification. “My 30-year-old house has been locked,” he added.

Rest of Punjab

In Hasanabdal, police raided the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, including Tehsil Emir Altaf Hussain and city Emir Noorul Amin. Amin’s son and three workers were arrested during these operations.

Sargodha witnessed a raid at the JI head office, with one worker detained. Police also targeted tehsil offices and the district emir’s residence.

Sahiwal’s raids targeted local Jamaat-e-Islami leaders’ homes, but no arrests were made as the individuals were reportedly not present. Raids were also conducted at the houses of activists across the district.

In Gujranwala, police surrounded the house of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Furqan Aziz Butt with a heavy contingent. Butt was not at home during the raid.

These raids come in the wake of PTI’s call for a protest on July 26. The extensive operations reflect increasing tensions between law enforcement and opposition parties, with authorities taking a firm stance against political activists in the lead-up to the planned demonstrations.

Why PTI and JI are protesting in Islamabad?

The PTI) and JI are protesting separately on Friday for various reasons, including the release of the PTI founder and record-high inflation, respectively.

To prevent the protesters, the entrance and exit routes of Islamabad were closed with containers. The Red Zone was sealed. D-Chowk, Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Faizabad to Murree Expressway were also closed with containers.

The authorities have also imposed Section 144 in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is protesting against electricity bills and taxes imposed in the budget 2024-25. ICT Police and law informant agencies placed containers at Red Zone Cell, D Chowk, Serena Chowk, and Expressway. Due to the closure of the roads, the citizens are facing severe problems.