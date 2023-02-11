PTI govt does nothing except increasing people’s miseries: Maryam

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

Senior-vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the people know who is

responsible for the current inflation as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) government did nothing except create problems for the masses.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Islamabad on Saturday, Maryam

Nawaz said the forces who brought PTI Chairman Imran Khan into power in

2018 are now regretting their decision. “Now, Imran Khan is hiding in

Zaman Park after pledging the country to the IMF.”

She said that he who has been selected is afraid of the election. “The

people will not spare the watch thief,” the PML-N leader added.

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz recalled that the previous government

remained busy taking revenge against opposition leaders. She urged the

people to compare the governance of PML-N and PTI during the past 10

years in Punjab and KP, respectively.

Maryam said when this insane person was in power, he used to say that he

did not come to power for reducing the prices of onions. “Imran Khan

used to hold secret meetings with the establishment in the darkness of

night for power.” She added his selectors are now history and they hid

in their houses. “Your selection committee has been dissolved, and the

selectors have left for home.”

She hinted Imran Khan is not getting another hand to clap now.

The daughter of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif vowed that Nawaz Sharif came

to rescue the sinking economy of the country in the past and will drag

it out of crises. “Nawaz Sharif is called back whenever the country

falls by the hands of the incompetent,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N entered the field not to lose the election

but to win it.

“Imran Khan will have to account for her children and your begum will

have to account for the stolen rings, Maryam Nawaz added.