PTI govt creates wheat crisis then imports wheat at higher rates: Murad

KARACHI, Oct 09 (DNA): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said

that the federal government being inexperienced and naïve had created

shortage of wheat last year by releasing it just after its harvest in

March and then imported at higher rates and now they were repeating the

same episode.

“We know to procure wheat and at what rates and when to release so that

atta prices in the market remain stable.”

This he said while talking to media just after offering condolence over

the death of legendary actor Umer Sharif at his residence on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab.

To a question, the chief minister said that last year the PTI government

had released wheat just after its harvest in March. “When wheat is

harvested its stocks circulate in the market in abundance at reasonable

rate and when the stocks start dwindling the governments begin to

release wheat to control the prices,” he said and added the wheat was

harvested in the country in March and were released in October every

year.

Shah said that the PTI government again released wheat in Punjab and in

its other provinces just after harvesting the new crops, therefore wheat

stocks disappeared from the market and prices started going up.

“Surprisingly, they kept us pressing for releasing the wheat to the

millers but we had refused and now in October we would start releasing

the wheat and our stocks were enough to meet our requirement till the

arrival of new crop in March 2022,” he said and added the federal

government was not ready to give Rs5000 per bag price to the local

growers but now they were importing the wheat at a price of Rs6600 per

bag.

The CM said that the atta prices were lower in Sindh than the Punjab but

let the PTI people say whatever they felt fit. “What is their

performance,” he questioned and then replied they [PTI govt] have

unleashed a Tsunami of price hike, unrest, and uncertainty by pursuing

defective, unrealistic, and unworkable policies,” he said and added

therefore the country has bogged down in the worst economic and

political crisis.

Shah said that the PTI has no capability to run the country, but it was

the PPP which has the strength, knowhow and political wisdom to steer

the country out of on-going crisis.

Talking about NCOC’s decisions, Murad Ali Shah said that his government

had been implementing their decisions but “we have taken important

decisions keeping in view the ground situation of the COVID-19,” he

said.

The chief minister said that Umer Sharif was an asset of the country,

and his services would always be remembered. “We are seriously

considering establishing an institute in his name,” he said.

