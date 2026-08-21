PTI founder Imran Khan shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad under tight security

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder Imran Khan was shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital early on Friday under tight security, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

The incarcerated former premier was brought to the hospital via Patras Bokhari Road and entered through Gate No. 1.

Imran — imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023, for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts — is serving a 14-year sentence at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in a £190 million corruption case, also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case. However, his health has deteriorated over the course of his prison sentence, prompting outcry from members of the party.

Following the PTI founder’s arrival at the hospital, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the medical facility again to review the security arrangements. The police chief had also visited the hospital on Thursday night to oversee preparations for the former premier’s arrival.

Late on Thursday night, preparations were completed at the hospital to receive the incarcerated former premier for medical treatment. Sources familiar with the development said representatives of the relevant departments and authorities, including the capital administration, police, jail officials and Rangers, were present at the hospital to finalise security and other arrangements.

According to a security order issued by the Islamabad Police and seen by Dawn, over 800 personnel from various law enforcement branches have been deployed in the area.

The personnel are tasked with achieving four objectives: protecting the “life, property and [the] dignity of citizens”; ensuring “security against terrorist acts”; maintaining public order; and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic.

The order added that the capital’s chief traffic officer would make arrangements for parking and traffic in the area, while also ensuring that abandoned vehicles and motorcycles were searched.

Security pickets were also set up on roads leading to the facility, while a security audit of the hospital was conducted.

A police car is parked behind a barricade near Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital on August 20, 2026. — Photo via Mohammad Asim

Teams were also constituted to bring Imran to the hospital from jail, comprising personnel from the capital police and administration.

The sources added that police were responsible for escorting the PTI founder from jail to the hospital for a medical check-up and examination, after which he was to be taken back to prison.

In case of his admission to the hospital for treatment, the chief commissioner would declare the relevant room, ward or floor of the hospital a sub-jail and issue a notification. Staff from Adiala jail would be deployed at the hospital.

Police barricades are erected near Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospital on August 20, 2026. — Photo via Mohammad Asim

Maintain your distance: PTI’s Akram

In an earlier post on X, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram wrote, “Imran Khan sahab will, Insha’Allah, be transferred to the hospital today.”

“We are fully aware of the sentiments of Imran Khan’s supporters, who are eager to catch a glimpse of their leader.”

However, he requested that people maintain their distance from the hospital and help ensure the party founder’s health and treatment.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the government to shift the jailed ex-premier to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within the next two days.

Headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, a three-member SC bench, also comprising Justices Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Ishtiaq Ibrahim, issued the ruling on several petitions seeking Imran’s hospitalisation as well as meetings with his family members in a packed courtroom No 3.

“We are mindful of the constitutional and legal obligation of the state, and consequently of the Supreme Court, to safeguard the life, health, dignity and security of persons in custody,” said the order authored by Justice Waheed.

“A prisoner does not, by reason of his incarceration, cease to be entitled to humane treatment and necessary medical care,” the order said, adding that, as an interim arrangement and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties, the court was inclined to issue the directions, which would be complied with by the respondents, including the government, its officers and agencies, in letter and spirit until the next date of hearing.

The court proceedings were also attended by the PTI founder’s sisters, namely Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Dr Uzma Khan, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, among others.

Also on Tuesday, Noreen was granted a meeting with Imran for the first time this year. Jail sources said that the two met in the jail’s conference room, where they discussed his health and other issues. Noreen also informed the ex-premier about the SC’s earlier order to have him taken to Shifa International Hospital for a medical checkup, they added.

Upon exiting the jail, Noreen refused to speak to the media: when questioned, she signalled her silence with a finger to her lips.

The last confirmed meeting of the PTI founder was with Dr Uzma on Dec 2, 2025. Following the meeting, Uzma said that while Imran’s health was fine, he was suffering from “mental torture” and was kept in isolation.

The ex-premier had also previously met with Noreen on Nov 4 last year.

On Wednesday, the government filed a petition in the SC, seeking a review and recall of its order to move Imran to the hospital for treatment.

The government’s review petition, filed by Islamabad Advocate General Naveed Hayat Malik on behalf of the federal capital’s chief commissioner a day after the SC’s ruling, termed the interim order “discriminatory”.

The petition stated that the order was “in excess of jurisdiction” and, therefore, “liable to be reviewed”.

However, on Thursday, the apex court returned the review petition against its Aug 18 order, with the Supreme Court registrar’s office citing incomplete paper books as the reason for returning the petition.

Former premier’s health

The SC’s ruling came a day after the superintendent of Adiala jail submitted a report to the court on the ex-premier’s health condition.

According to the report, the jail administration said adequate healthcare facilities were being provided to the couple, with their health and well-being a priority. Medical officers visit Imran thrice a day, checking his meals and recording his blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation.

However, an annexure to the report stated that Dr Akhtar Ali Bandeshah of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) examined him on Aug 1 and noted complaints of uncontrolled and fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headache and restlessness. The ex-premier had attributed his symptoms and stress partly to infrequent meetings with his wife, family and social contacts, as well as the absence of newspapers and TV.

The doctor recommended measures to reduce mental stress, including more frequent meetings with his wife and access to reading material. He also recommended a CT coronary angiography and an increase in BP medication, noting that the 74-year-old PTI leader faced a risk of complications.

On Aug 10, the SC was informed, a medical board comprising Pims specialists examined him after he complained of heaviness in the head and palpitations. It recommended a one-hour daily walk and relaxation in his prison routine, besides access to newspapers, magazines, television and books.

The board also recommended more frequent interaction with immediate family members or his spouse, saying this could help control his anxiety and blood pressure.

The report also cited his treatment for an eye condition at Pims and said his vision had almost returned to normal after intervention by senior ophthalmologists.

The government and the opposition have been engaged in a blame game, with the latter accusing the former of a lack of transparency in not ensuring appropriate treatment for Imran, and not allowing his personal physicians access to him. The government denies these allegations.