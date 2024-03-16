PTI finalizes candidates for senate elections

Imran Khan approves names for Senate tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the names of its candidates from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab for the forthcoming Senate elections.

PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan approved the names of his party’s candidates for Senate tickets on Saturday afterwards the party released the final list of candidates for the upper house polls.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Mirza Afridi, Irfan Saleem and ⁠Khurram Zeeshan will be the party’s candidates for general seats from KP, while Azhar Mashwani would be the covering candidate of Murad Saeed.

Azam Swati and Irshad Hussain are the candidates of the party for technocrat seats, while Ayesha Bano and Rubina Naz will contest for women’s seat in the province.

Similarly in Punjab, Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari are the candidates of the party for the general seats and Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Col Ijaz Minhas would be the covering candidates.

Moreover, Sanam Javed will contest Senate elections as the party’s candidate for the women’s seat, while Dr. Yasmin Rashid will be a candidate for the technocrat seat in the Senate elections from Punjab.