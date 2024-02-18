PTI demands empowered JC sans CJP to probe historic electoral heist

Omar calls rigging against PTI ‘mother of all rigging’

Vows PTI to form govts in Centre, provinces

PTI won 180 NA seats, ECP should notified them: Gohar

Laments PTI’s victory diluted in Punjab, eradicated in Sindh fraudulently

Says not demanding CJP resignation but inquiry must into commissioner’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that an independent and empowered judicial commission should be instantly formed to probe the polls rigging allegations made by Liaquat Ali Chatha, former commissioner of Rawalpindi so as to punish the real characters involved in the historic electoral heist, ‘which is mother of all riggings’.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, who was the party’s nominee for prime minister-post, demanded formation of a powerful judicial commission to investigate the polls robbery and the results of the inquiry should be shared with the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar Ayub Khan dubbed the rigging against his party “the mother of all rigging”. He said that PTI rejected this mega poll fraud in the strongest possible terms because the nation’s mandate was pilfered, which they given to their beloved leader PTI Chairman-for-life Imran Khan and PTI.

He called upon that there should be a judicial inquiry with independent judges and those named by the Pindi commissioner should not be part of the probe commission so as to ensure conducting a fair and transparent inquire in this regard.

Omar Ayub stated that since the top judge had been named by the commissioner, the party would request that he should not become a part of the bench.

He stressed that PTI was not demanding the annulment of the recent general elections but wanted the real mandate to be recognized, adding that the results of the February 8 polls should reflect the actual votes cast by the people.

PTI Secretary General further stated that all political parties including JUI-F, GDA and theirs declared the polls the most rigged elections, which was rigged to benefit PML-N, PPP and MQM.

Omar Ayub demanded that the party’s candidate should be notified on the original results as per form-45 forthwith and this process should be reversed by declaring PTI’s candidates as returned candidates.

He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi publically confessed of overturning winners with 70,000 vote lead into losers in Rawalpindi division by putting fake stamps, adding that the commissioner was a very important position; hence his confession was a testimony and endorsement of PTI’s stance regarding mega polls robbery in the general elections across the country to deprive people of their real mandate.

PTI Secretary General said that about 18 to 19 seats MQM have stolen in Karachi and several seats were snatched away from PTI in Peshawar as well as in Balochistan.

Similarly, he stated that PTI emerged as a lead political force in Punjab but its overwhelming majority was converted into minority through midnight polls robbery.

Therefore, he vowed that PTI would form government in the center and provinces because they had won 180 seats in the elections, which was historic victory, as about 30 million votes were polled to PTI’s affiliated candidates despite snatching iconic electoral bat symbol and facing all coercion and fascism. “I am grateful to PTI Founding Chairman and the party for the truth to nominate me for PM role,” he said.

Omar Ayub said that for past 10 months, PTI workers were harassed by the police, put against the wall and fake and frivolous cases were slammed against them to coercive them to leave their leader and PTI but all these coercive measures fell flat and PTI roared back with more strongly with the support of their workers, activists and the entire nation who stood firmly with the ideology of their beloved leader Imran Khan despite all odds because they believed that only he could pull the country out of the prevailing quagmire.

He lamented that even now, police were picking up their workers and leaders and pressuring them to change their loyalties, adding that this was not the job of any caretaker setup but unfortunately they exceeded their mandate.

However, PTI’s PM-post contender vowed that after forming government in the center, there first objective would be to ensure instantly released of their beloved leader Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI President Pervez Elahi, courageous women leaders and brave party’s activists from incarceration.

About JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement, PTI Secretary General said that JUI-F chief endorsed Imran Khan’s stance regarding conspiracy of no-confidence motion, which ruined the country.

Omar Ayub said that during PTI regime, the country economy was thriving at growth rate was 6 percent, which was reduced to zero after regime change conspiracy.

Similarly, he recalled that after ousting PTI government, the economy was nosedived, triggering back-breaking inflation, besides horrifyingly increasing power tariff, compounding the inflation-weary people miseries.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Gohar Khan said that PTI had won 180 seats in the National Assembly, and demanded that all 180 candidates be issued notifications by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He stated that people cast their vote in favour of Imran Khan even though the party faced many obstacles. Giving a breakdown of the seats, PTI Chairman pointed out that the party actually won 115 in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, 42 in KP and four in Balochistan.

“In Balochistan we got one seat, three are due. In Sindh, we did not get even a single one. In Punjab, we are due around 50,” he added. PTI Chairman said that PTI’s victory in Punjab was diluted, while it was eradicated in Sindh and decreased in Balochistan.

Gohar made it clear that this was the first time that a commissioner delivers a press conference according to his conscience, adding that a judicial commission should be formed to investigate the claims of rigged election results and share the probe report with the nation.

PTI Chairman categorically stated: “We are not demanding the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) resignation but a judicial inquiry must be held on the commissioner’s allegations to unmask the real orchestrators of polls robbery.