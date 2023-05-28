PTI demands CJP to initiate enquiry into harassment, maltreatment of political prisoners, especially women

Rana’s presser a confession of criminal govt’s heinous crimes committing on detainees

ISLAMABAD, MAY 28: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Rauf Hassan said that Rana Sanaullah’s midnight presser was a virtual confession of heinous crimes which the criminal government was committing on political internees, most notably female prisoners and called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to immediately initiate a high-level enquiry to look into the heinous crimes.

In a strong-worded statement on Sunday, PTI Central Information Secretary said that after Rana’s presser last night, credible doubts have been cast on the welfare of political internees, particularly women.

He stated that the presser was a virtual confession of heinous crimes which the criminal govt is committing on political internees, most notably female prisoners. “His presser was a cover up for crimes of this criminal gang. One lives in dread of times when facts will come out,” Rauf Hassan added.

PTI CIS called upon CJP to immediately initiate a high-level enquiry to look into, as how political prisoners, especially women were being treated in the prisons across the country and how raids were being conducted on residences of PTI leaders and workers in abject violation of law and principles of sanctity of homes.

He said that it should be investigated as how families of PTI leaders and workers were being harassed, threatened and deprived of their basic constitutional rights without any legal and judicial proceedings.

“The matter has assumed immense importance after the presser as it is believed that it is a crude cover-up of their crimes and an attempt to implicate PTI and its workers,” he maintained.