PTI delegation meets President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12: (DNA) – A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, comprising of Mr Rauf Hassan and Mr Umair Niazi, called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation informed the President about the alleged rigging in the General Elections.

The delegation also apprised the President of the party’s position regarding the alleged irregularities in the election process.

They opined that Form-45s issued in different constituencies reflected the actual facts of the election results.

“Despite the suppression of the party, confiscation of the election symbol and arrests, the Party has achieved success in the elections”, the delegation added.

It was highlighted that despite the excesses, the people of Pakistan had expressed confidence in the party’s candidates in the General Elections.