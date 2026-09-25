PTI decides to postpone Islamabad long march till Oct 5: sources

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to postpone its planned Islamabad long march until October 5, the party sources said on Friday.

The decision to put off the march — initially scheduled for September 27 — was taken during a meeting of the PTI political committee in Peshawar, the sources said.



The PTI is preparing for a major protest and march on Islamabad, with the party demanding the release of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan and what it describes as the restoration of constitutional supremacy.

The sources said the decision will be formally announced after Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas are taken into confidence.

PTI leader dismisses report

Reacting to the development, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Information Secretary Shaukat Yousafzai denied the reports that the party had called off its long march towards Islamabad.

Speaking to Geo News, Yousafzai categorically said: “No decision has been taken to call off the march and that the party is fully prepared for it.”

He maintained that a decision regarding the long march could be taken if the federal government agreed to hold talks with the PTI.

Yousafzai said his party’s planned long march would remain peaceful and no government resources would be used during the protest scheduled for September 27.

The PTI leader also alleged that the federal government had violated a court decision by blocking roads with containers.