PTI decide to move SC over President Alvi’s tweet on key bills

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move Supreme Court (SC) over President Arif Alvi’s tweet on key bills.

As per details, the PTI spokesperson said that the President’s tweet

revealed the violations of constitution committed in last 16 months.

The spokesperson stated that Parliament, ECP and the entire state

machinery have been turned against the constitution and the

unconstitutional caretaker governments in KP and Punjab are also the

outcome of this mindset.

President is the symbol of the federation and supreme commander and

signing a bill against his will is shameful and unacceptable.

The response came after President Dr. Arif Alvi denied signing Official

Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill,

2023.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is

his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 &

Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated

time to make them ineffective. I confirmed with them many times whether

they have been returned & was assured that they were. However, I have

found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah

knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will

be affected,” Arif said in his post on X.