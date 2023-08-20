PTI decide to move SC over President Alvi’s tweet on key bills
Shujaat Hamza
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move Supreme Court (SC) over President Arif Alvi’s tweet on key bills.
As per details, the PTI spokesperson said that the President’s tweet
revealed the violations of constitution committed in last 16 months.
The spokesperson stated that Parliament, ECP and the entire state
machinery have been turned against the constitution and the
unconstitutional caretaker governments in KP and Punjab are also the
outcome of this mindset.
President is the symbol of the federation and supreme commander and
signing a bill against his will is shameful and unacceptable.
The response came after President Dr. Arif Alvi denied signing Official
Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill,
2023.
Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is
his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 &
Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.
“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated
time to make them ineffective. I confirmed with them many times whether
they have been returned & was assured that they were. However, I have
found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah
knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will
be affected,” Arif said in his post on X.
Related News
PTI decide to move SC over President Alvi’s tweet on key bills
Shujaat Hamza ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to move Supreme Court (SC) over President ArifRead More
Chairman Senate condemns Quran desecration incident in the Hague
Islamabad, AUG 20 /DNA/ – In response to the recent distressing incident involving the desecrationRead More
Comments are Closed