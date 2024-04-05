PTI Core Committee urges ECP to restore its ‘bat’ symbol

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee expressed serious concerns over the slow pace of the court proceedings of the cases against PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan and strongly demanded to speed up the process of hearing of the cases so as to ensure his release from incarceration at the earliest.

PTI Core Committee meeting held on Friday, wherein a detailed briefing regarding the cases against PTI Founding was given.

The participants expressed disappointment over the snail pace of the hearing of the cases of Imran Khan and delay his release, demanding that the process of the hearing of his cases should be accelerated in order to ensure his release at the earliest.

PTI Core Committee demanded that the electoral watchdog should restore the PTI’s election symbol “bat” sans any further.

They stated that the electoral body did not have any legal justification to delay the restoration of PTI’s electoral symbol because the party had already submitted all the relevant details of the intra-party elections.

The forum vehemently denounced the postponement of the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and termed this action of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) an open violation of the Constitution, an attack on the unity and solidarity of the federation and an attempt to violate the public right to vote.

PTI Core Committee strongly condemned the attempts to tarnish the democracy through incomplete houses and the making people right to vote ineffective with criminal support of the electoral watchdog.

They also denounced the efforts to harass judges of Supreme Court and high courts Judges through threatening letters laced with toxic chemical and stressed the need for taking stern action against the responsible.

About the issue of IHC six judges’ letter, the forum reiterated its demands that a full court should be constituted to probe the matter and the court proceedings should be broadcast live, besides holding a judicial convention.

PTI Core Committee urged the electoral body and related tribunals to quickly address the election complaints.

The forum endorsed launch of a countrywide mass movement after Eid-ul-Fitr under the banner of the newly constituted grand political alliance.

They announced that the first mega public gathering of the grand political alliance would organize on April 13 in Pishin district of Balochistan.

Moreover, the PTI Core Committee strongly denounced the re-arrest and remand to women prisoners, especially Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed.

They demanded immediate release of all PTI’s workers and leaders including Imran Khan and his wife.

The participants reiterated their resolve that they would continue the movement under the leadership of PTI Founding Chairman for the supremacy of constitution, rule of law and rule of law, restoration of true democracy, respect of the people’s mandate and the achievement of Haqeeqi Azadi.