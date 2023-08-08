PTI Core Committee Names Imran Khan as Lifetime Party Chairman

PTI decides to resist all polls delaying tactics on all fronts

Announces all attempts to deprive PTI of electoral symbol ‘Bat’ to be foiled



ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee unanimously passed a resolution making founder of the party Imran Khan as a lifetime Chairman of the PTI.

The crucial meeting of the PTI Core Committee was held wherein the participants were given detail briefing on the appeal against the Tosha Khana decision by the legal team and lawyers meeting with PTI Chairman and other related matters.

It was decided that in the light of the special instructions by the former prime minister Imran Khan from jail, the party would celebrate Independence Day in an befitting manner.

The PTI Core Committee decided that the PTI would organize special events on the occasion in Pakistan and around the world.

Moreover, the PTI announced to challenge the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) in the Supreme Court (SC) with the approval of Chairman PTI. The participants agreed that they would strongly resist legally and politically all polls delaying tactics.

They insisted that it was obligation to hold elections within the constitutional mandated 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The participants decided that they would challenge the amendments made in the Official Secrets Act in the apex court to protect fundamental rights and personal freedoms.

The PTI core committee would foil attempts to make laws into bloodsuckers by the fascist government and would safeguard the rights and personal freedom of the people at all costs.

They said that any attempt to deprive PTI of electoral symbol ‘Bat’ would be robustly resisted and would be challenged at legal and political fronts, because the election symbol of “Bat” was their party’s right.