PTI Core Committee devises a multi-pronged strategy to deal with judges’ letter issue

PTI to hold protest demonstrations across the country on daily basis: Raoof Hasan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee hammered out a multi-pronged strategy to deal with the judges’ letter issue, ensure independence of judiciary and rule of law in the country.

Giving a briefing about the decisions taken in the PTI Core Committee, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the forum strongly rejected an inquiry commission tasked to probe the judges’ letter and demanded a commission comprising of sitting judges to conduct open and transparent investigation into the matter.

He said that judicial conference should also be summoned and all judges including the six who faced coercions and intimidations should be invited and they should be listen.

Raoof made it clear that the country cannot go forward and make progress until put a stop on the institutional interference, as PTI’s people were kidnapped and tortured and their homes were destroyed.

Raoof Hasan announced that PTI would hold protest across the country for independence of judiciary and reclaiming stolen mandate on daily basis epically in Islamabad.

PTI CIS went on to say that PTI leaders and workers would tell the nation their stories of detentions and the hardship they faced during incarceration.

Moreover, he stated that PTI would enhance its interaction with local as well as international media. Raoof said that an adjournment motion was tabled in the national assembly so as to hold discussion of the issue of the letter in detail.