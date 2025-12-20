PTI condemns Toshakhana II verdict; Gohar says ‘justice murdered’

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20: Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the verdict in the Toshakhana II case on Saturday, calling it unprecedented and unconstitutional, as the party warned of growing political instability and erosion of justice in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said the verdict announced today handed 10 years’ imprisonment in the Toshakhana II case.

He stated that the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi have now been sentenced to a combined total of 60 years, describing the decision as a grave miscarriage of justice.

‘Justice murdered’

Gohar said the entire country was saddened by the ruling, declaring that “justice has been murdered today.”

He added that the party had hoped the chain of punishments would stop as Pakistan moved into the new year, but alleged that certain forces were deliberately blocking the path toward democracy.

The PTI chairman said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history, a person had been punished four times for the same offence, calling it a clear violation of the constitution and the law.

He warned that such decisions would not only deepen public disappointment but also increase chaos and political instability across the country.

Allegations of extra-constitutional decisions

Barrister Gohar questioned how democracy could survive when, according to him, extra-constitutional decisions were being made on a daily basis.

He claimed that not only politicians, but judges at the civil, district, high court and even Supreme Court levels were no longer safe, adding that people were also no longer secure inside Parliament.

Recalling the background, Barrister Gohar said that in August 2022, allegations emerged that Toshakhana gifts were not declared.

He said the Election Commission disqualified the PTI founder for five years and sent a reference, followed by another complaint on the same allegation, leading to a trial that concluded in just five days, without allowing full cross-examination or submission of documents.

Claims of repeated trials on same matter

He further stated that the NAB later filed another reference on the same allegations, even though 78 Toshakhana items had already been declared.

Barrister Gohar alleged that only one item was raised again, the trial was re-run, and punishments were handed down once more, calling it a clear case of repeated prosecution for the same matter.

Barrister Gohar said that just a day earlier, PTI leadership had been sentenced to a combined 70 years, and another verdict could lead to additional 10-year sentences.

He warned that with seven more cases pending, Bushra Bibi’s total sentence could reach 140 years if similar rulings continued.

PTI vows peaceful, constitutional protest

Despite harsh criticism, Barrister Gohar emphasized that PTI would not resort to chaos or violence.

He said the party would protest strictly within constitutional limits, vowing not to give space to what he described as fascist and undemocratic forces, and to “extract positives from the negatives.”

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said the verdict came unexpectedly after court proceedings. He stressed that the issue went beyond one political party, calling it a collective struggle and a war of principles, not a fight for power.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said the fundamental right to vote was taken away on February 8, alleging election rigging.

He announced that PTI would observe February 8 as a black day, issue white papers on the economy and judiciary, and unveil a future plan of action after two days of consultations.

Barrister Gohar concluded by saying the PTI founder remains imprisoned for the freedom of the people.

He appealed to authorities not to block the public’s path, warning that when people are stopped from moving forward, they ultimately find their own way.