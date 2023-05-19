Friday, May 19, 2023
PTI condemns suicide attack on JI Ameer’s convoy

| May 19, 2023

Fawad, Farrukh pray for speedy recovery of injured 

ISLAMABAD, MAY 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the suicide attack targeted Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq’s convoy in Zhob and expressed good wishes for him. 

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib strongly condemned the suicide blast and prayed for the complete and quick recovery of the injured.

Fawad said that thanks to Allah, as Sirajul Haque and other party leadership were safe in suicide attack. “May Allah protect Pakistan! Amen,” he added.

Farrukh Habib condemned attack on Saatul-Haq’s convoy and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

