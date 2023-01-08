PTI condemns ‘harassment’ of Moonis Elahi, family: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad

Chaudhry said on Sunday Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader

Moonis Elahi and his family were being harassed to pressurize them.

Taking to Twitter, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the

establishment had no way but to use force for keeping incumbent

government in power. Political opponents were using force against us but

this practice would not be allowed to continue for long, he added.

On Saturday, Another twist to high drama in Punjab’s political arena

appeared as PTI supremo Imran Khan said his party would begin the

election campaign after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s vote of

confidence in the assembly.

The deposed premier, while taking a swipe at the ruling Pakistan

Democratic Movement (PDM), said he would not provide any opportunity to

the “imported group” to escape from snap elections, adding that the

rulers knew that they would be rejected by the masses.