PTI condemns govt’s move, vows banning PTI not a child play



PTI Chairman seeks Article 6 against people involved in unconstitutional steps

Omar asks govt’s allies to clear position over democracy or civil martial law

Shibli terms Tarar’s presser a political surrender

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership strongly condemned the government’s malicious plan to ban the country’s most popular and largest political force, terming it a desperate attempt to shift public focus from the myriad problems facing the country because banning PTI was not a child play.

Speaking at a press conference, flanked by PTI Central Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition in Senate, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the government’s talk of banning PTI was a diversionary tactic, as the mandate thieves had plunged the country into a quagmire of problems.

Gohar said that the government wanted to ban PTI based on PTI’s foreign funding case and Cipher case, but they were ignorant of the fact that only one such case was pending before the ECP, which was against PML-N, as it failed to submit records of its five bank accounts. PTI had already been cleared in the case.

However, PTI Chairman stressed that the government’s plan to ban PTI strengthened the perception that PML-N was involved in the crime with ECP in snatching the bat symbol from PTI. Barrister Gohar stated that the Supreme Court (SC), in its historic decision on reserved seats, categorically declared PTI as a political party, adding that the PDM government was doing all this to cover up its failure and embarrassment.

“We demand that Article 6 be applied against those who commit unconstitutional acts while in power,” he demanded, adding that the government would gain nothing even in review. He revealed that all their MNAs, except three, had submitted their affidavits.

Omar Ayub said that PML-N leadership hatched the conspiracy during its three-day huddle in Murree and demanded that other parties, especially PPP and MQM, clearly state their stance on democracy and civil martial law, as over 3 crore people voted for Imran Khan and PTI. He said that currently, only PML-N posed a national threat, as assets of all their leadership were stashed abroad.

Opposition Leader in NA, Shibli Faraz, alarmed that the government’s actions would trigger a tsunami of inflation and economic instability, as the dollar was artificially controlled, which would jump up to 350 against the rupee in the coming days.

Shibli Faraz said that PTI was the largest and most popular political force, and Imran Khan was the most popular leader of the country; hence, it was not child’s play to ban it. He said that PTI was the only political party with representation across the country, adding that the puppet government could not take important decisions without public support.

Shibli termed Tarar’s presser a political surrender, adding that they would continue their political struggle as per the vision of their unlawfully incarcerated leader. The Opposition leader in Senate stated that the “mandate thieves” were using all brutal, unconstitutional, and illegal tactics to oust PTI from the political arena but had miserably failed in their nefarious designs. PML-N had a track record of corruption and anti-nationalism, he added.

Shibli went on to say that they were influencing election tribunals to get decisions of their choice, adding that people had given a befitting reply on February 8 through their power of votes.