PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan hails PHC verdict as ‘historic’

Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan made a historic decision and the bat symbol has been restored.

“This symbol is the symbol of the representative of the people of Pakistan,” Barrister Gohar. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had tried to fail on the every front and illegally withheld the mark.

“227 seats would have gone if the mark was not restored, Barrister Gohar added.

“Candidates of about 860 general seats would also be held on independent symbols. There is no such scope in any law to take election symbols from any party. 175 parties have never conducted such an intra-party election like the way PTI did it,” he said.

“Tomorrow we will announce the names of our candidates,” he said.