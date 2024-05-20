PTI Chairman deeply saddened by tragic deaths of President Raisi, FM Hossein

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

In his condolence message, PTI Chairman said that he was greatly saddened by the tragic news of the deaths of the President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. “May God bless them,” he prayed.

“Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to their families, His Highness Ali Khamenei and the Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan. We all share the grief with Iranian people,” Barrister Gohar added.