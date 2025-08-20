PTI Chairman announces protest march

Ejaz Ch wife gets Senate ticket from Punjab

DNA

ISLAMABAD: In a strong message to the ruling government, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has declared that the party will soon initiate a vigorous agitation against the government’s handling of recent arrests and sentencing, which he alleges are based on fabricated cases. Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar condemned the government’s actions, asserting that these moves are politically motivated attempts to suppress opposition voices and destabilize PTI’s growing influence.

He emphasized that the party is committed to protecting the rights of its leaders and workers, and vowed to mobilize party supporters nationwide to challenge these unjust measures. The agitation is expected to take the form of protests and rallies aimed at exposing what PTI describes as a misuse of law enforcement agencies for political vendetta.

In a related development, PTI has issued a Senate ticket to the wife of former Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, who was recently defeated in the elections. This move is seen as a strategic effort by PTI to consolidate its position and maintain its representation in the upper house.

Currently, PTI enjoys the support of 100 members in the Punjab Assembly, underscoring its significant political presence in the province. The party’s leadership appears determined to leverage this strength in its upcoming political maneuvers against the government.