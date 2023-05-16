PTI blasts Islamabad police for trying to re-arrest Fawad despite bail

Farrukh says police openly flouting court’s orders Urges courts to release other PTI leadership detain unlawfully under MPOs Law of jungle prevails, as no respect for court orders: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lambasted the Islamabad police for their attempt to re-arrest PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary after Islamabad High Court granting him bail in all cases. PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib and PTI senior leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari flayed the Islamabad police for flouting the laws and total disregard of the court’s orders. Farrukh Habib, in his strong reaction, said that it was shocking that despite court ordered to release Fawad and granted him bails in all bases, the police reached the court tried to arrest him again. He said that the police flouted the court decisions and ironically they did not have any regard for court’s decisions. Earlier, Farrukh welcomed that IHC termed Fawad’s detention illegal and ordered his release, who was unlawfully detained from the Supreme Court to satisfy someone ego. He demanded that the courts should also order release of PTI senior leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Ijaz Chaudhry, Musrat Cheema, all of them who were illegally arrested under MPOs. In his reaction, Zulfi Bukhari said that although the court has given Fawad bail, the police was trying to illegally arrest him again. “It’s the law of the jungle when even the court orders are not being respected,” he added. Zulfi said that PTI was the national political party with the largest support base. “We have always upheld the rule of law and have never taken the law into our own hands,” Zulfi maintained. He went on to say that on March 22, PTI Chairman Imran Khan recorded a video in which he exposed the plans of handlers to incite violence and chaos. “We demand an independent inquiry and call to stop all the arrests and torture of citizens,” he added.