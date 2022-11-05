Saturday, November 5, 2022
PTI begins protests across Pakistan as long march halted till Imran Khan’s recovery

| November 5, 2022

PTI begins protests across Pakistan as long march halted till Imran Khan’s recovery. Khan urges followers to continue staging protest against Rana Sanaullah, Shehbaz Sharif, and an army major until their resignations.

