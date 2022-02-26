PTI begins march from Ghotki to Karachi against PPP govt’s governance

KARACHI, FEB 26: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also the senior vice-chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), expressed the resolve on Saturday to take Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message to all parts of Sindh as the ruling party began its Ghotki-Karachi march.

The march, titled Haqooq-i-Sindh March, has been organised by the PTI to protest the alleged bad governance of the PPP government in the province.

Qureshi reached Ghotki today to commence the march, which would culminate in Karachi on March 6, according to the schedule shared by the PTI.

Addressing PTI supporters in the Kamoon Shaheed area of Ghotki, he said: “I am starting this journey today to introduce Imran Khan’s message, Imran Khan’s manifesto and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s manifesto in every district, every taluka and in every goth of Sindh.”

He said the time had arrived for the people of Sindh to free themselves from the shackles of slavery with which they had been bound for the past 15 years.

“It is now time … for you to set a new destination for yourself.”

Qureshi added that people who previously saw no political future Imran Khan were now witnessing him serving as the elected premier.

“They are seeing today that Punjab has adopted Imran Khan’s ideology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted Imran Khan’s ideology, Imran Khan’s manifesto has been introduced in Azad Kashmir and Imran Khan’s philosophy has reached the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said, adding that it was now time to introduce the PTI, the prime minister and their manifesto in Sindh.

He said the people of Sindh were tired of the PPP government in the province that had deprived them of their rights.

Qureshi added that the people were now questioning PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and holding him accountable for depriving them of their rights.

“It is now time for the accountability of loot and plunder of the past 15 years,” he said.

Qureshi then asked the people whether they were prepared to join the PTI’s march and the “journey of change”, fight for their rights and come out in the field to introduce a new Sindh.

“Come, let’s move towards a new destination from Kamoon Shaheed,” he said, adding that the caravan would Karachi on March 6. “It will reach [Karachi] with Imran Khan’s message and then I will invite him, will [convey] to him that Sindh is prepared to welcome him.”

According to the schedule share by the PTI, the participants of the march will pass through Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad tomorrow (Sunday) and move towards Qambar-Shahdadkot on Feb 28. They will pass through Khairpur, Naushero Feroze and Nawabshah on March 1 and reach Sanghar and Mirpurkhas on March 2.

The march will pass through Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3 and reach Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4.

In the final leg of the march, the participants will reach Hyderabad on March 5 and the march will culminate on March 6 in the provincial capital, Karachi.