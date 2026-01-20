PTI-backed Allama Raja Nasir Abbas notified as Senate opposition leader

ISLAMABAD, JAN 20: Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday notified Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief and PTI-backed Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas as the opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (3) of Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, the chairman Senate has been pleased to declare Senator Raja Nasir Abbas as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The post has been lying vacant since August last year, when the then-opposition leader in the upper house of the parliament, Shibli Faraz, was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his conviction in cases related to riots on May 9, 2023.

The development came a week after Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai was appointed leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Speaking on the floor of the upper house after his notification, Raja Nasir reaffirmed his loyalty to jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and said he would uphold principles without compromise.

The Senate opposition leader called on politicians and parliamentarians to focus on the needs of ordinary citizens rather than elite interests.

He highlighted the struggles of people who lack funds for medicine, electricity, and their children’s education, stressing that the country’s governance should prioritise public welfare. He urged lawmakers to enact laws and policies that directly benefit the people.

Raja Nasir called for freedom of expression, urging authorities to allow people to speak without fear. The opposition leader said resolving the political crisis required the release of the PTI founding chairman, adding that parliament should raise its voice for the release of political prisoners.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Rana Sanaullah congratulated Allama Raja Nasir Abbas on his appointment as Leader of the Opposition and called for collective efforts to strengthen the political system.

“I congratulate Allama Sahib on becoming the opposition leader and hope he will uphold the highest traditions of this House,” Sanaullah said.

Referring to post-election concerns, he remarked: “You say the vote was not respected on February 8 — has this happened for the first time?”

Drawing parallels with past elections, he added: “In 2018, our position was that the results of 45 seats were changed.”

Sanaullah said a commission headed by Pervez Khattak was formed but met only once, saying: “If we do not move beyond February 8, then 2018 will also keep coming up.”

He stressed the need to work together on improving the system and discussing ECP and rules.