PTI alleges CJP Faez Isa of bias against the party: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns over the impartiality of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

In a statement, Barrister Gohar, alleged that CJP Isa is biased against the party and is pursuing actions with the intent of securing an extension in his tenure.

PTI calls for transparency and impartiality in the judiciary to ensure justice for all parties involved. The Imran Khan founding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for the issuance of a notification regarding the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

“The PTI demands notification regarding the next CJP be issued,” Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said while talking to the media along with other party leaders on Monday.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that the extension [in the term of the incumbent CJP] is entirely inadmissible.”

The PTI’s demand came as Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar clarified last month that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not interested in his extension.

Speaking to Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath on July 13, the law minister had said that CJP Isa had told him [Tarar] in the presence of the attorney general that rumours had been circulating about his [Isa’s] extension, and that even if the rumours were true, he was not interested. The former ruling party’s demand regarding the notification of the next top judge is not absolutely unwarranted as the incumbent CJP’s name came to the fore on June 21 last year almost over two months before he took oath of his office on September 17, 2023.

The incumbent chief justice, Pakistan’s 29th CJP, is slated to retire from the top judicial post on October 25, 2024.

In today’s media interaction, Gohar also expressed reservation over the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict regarding the recount in the National Assembly seats — NA-154, 81 and 79, giving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) much-needed relief.

The country’s apex court earlier today overturned the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict declaring a recount of votes in the three NA constituencies null where the PML-N’s candidates were declared victorious.

“The members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have taken oath and reversing them stands in contradiction to justice,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court’s verdict on the three seats is against what justice requires.

The PTI chief announced that the party would file a review petition against the ruling as the party has reservations over the verdict.

He dubbed the Supreme Court’s ruling as a conspiracy against the party, saying that previously, the party faced a conspiracy that took away its election symbol that would result in the PTI losing seats.

However, the people foiled this conspiracy on February 8, he added.

“Next, an attempt was made to deprive the party of reserved seats, however, the party became successful in this matter as well,” he added.

“Now, another attempt is being made in the form of a “recount” to take back the PTI’s won seats,.”