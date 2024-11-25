PTI adamant to reach D-Chowk

Ali Amin Gandapur caravan reaches Islamabad; Bushra BiBi directs workers to be ready for a long battle

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 /DNA/ – Negotiations between leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government committee regarding the location for sit-in were underway till filling of this report. The PTI leaders were adamant to reach the D-Chowk come what may. The Government has offered PTI to stage its sit-in at the Peshawar Morr. The sources claim the PTI leaders have rejected the proposal.

The government’s committee, which includes National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Amir Maqam, and Rana Sanaullah, is in talks with PTI representatives, including Asad Qaiser and Shibli Faraz.

Sources suggest that the negotiations are taking place at the Speaker’s residence in the Minister’s Enclave.

However, Shibli Faraz clarified that he was not part of the negotiations, stating, “I am not directly involved in the talks, and I have not been able to reach out to Barrister Gohar or Asad Qaiser.”

Faraz further stated that any future talks would be in line with the latest instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan, and confirmed that no communication has taken place on the matter as of yet. He also reiterated that PTI’s peaceful protests would continue until the release of their party leader.