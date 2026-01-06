PTF delivers landmark achievements in 2025

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) marked 2025 as a historic year, delivering notable international success, strengthening domestic structures, and significantly expanding grassroots development across the country.

Pakistan clinched major international team-event medals during the year, highlighted by gold at the Davis Cup Juniors U16 in Malaysia, gold at the ATF South Asian U12 Championships in Sri Lanka. Pakistan also made a remarkable debut at the ITF Masters 45+ World Championships in Turkey, winning two gold and one bronze medal, while the Wheelchair Tennis Team earned a bronze medal at the ITF World Team Cup Qualifiers in Colombo.

In recognition of its rapid progress, the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) honored PTF as the fastest-progressing tennis federation in Asia, with the award presented to PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi at the ATF Annual General Meeting in Almaty. Player development remained a top priority as secured 21 international wild cards for Pakistani players, and successfully hosted the first-ever ATP Challenger tournament in Islamabad, featuring top foreign professionals alongside local talent. Pakistan Tennis Federation prioritized player development by distributing Rs 35 million in prize money during last year.

At the junior level, Pakistan’s rising stars captured 20 ITF junior titles, led by Mikaeel Ali Baig’s outstanding performances, while Soha Ali’s appearance in an ITF junior doubles final marked a significant breakthrough for women’s tennis in Pakistan. To strengthen infrastructure and long-term growth, PTF also constructed two new multi-purpose mini tennis and padel courts at its premises, aimed at introducing young children to the sport and broadening the participation base.

At the National Tennis Centre (NTC), Islamabad, year-round free-of-cost training programs were conducted for elite players across all categories — Men, Women, and Juniors (U12 to U18) — under the supervision of the country’s top coaches. Additionally, PTF invited foreign coach Robert Davis and fitness trainer Lalovic for a one-month high-performance national training camp in Islamabad, providing players from all age groups with valuable exposure to international training standards.