PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase of 7% Revenue & 136% in Profit

Islamabad, Oct 18 /DNA/ – :The country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider,Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), posted a significant 7.3%growth in its revenues, owing to a robust commercial strategy that cements its market standing.

The company has announced its financial results for thenine months period ended onSeptember 30,2021 at its Board of Directors’ meeting on October 18, 2021.

PTCL Group

PTCL Group posted a revenue of Rs 102.4Billion in first nine months of 2021 that is 7% higher as compared to the same period of last year.

U Bank continued its growth momentum and has achieved 23% growth in revenue.

PTML (Ufone) also posted revenue growth of 4.6% despite stiff competition in the market.

PTCL Group delivered robust financial and operational performance and posted a net profit of Rs 3.7Billion as compared to Rs 1.6 Billion for the same period of last year.

PTCL

PTCL’s revenue of Rs 57.3 Billion for the nine months period is 7.3% higher than the same period last year, mainly driven by Broadband and Corporate & Wholesale business segments.

The company has posted operating profit of Rs 3.7 Billion, which is higher by 44.3% compared to the same period of last year.

Net profit of Rs 5.7 Billion has significantly increased by 39.2% from last year.

The company is upgrading its existing infrastructure and network, besides expanding FTTH across the country to offer seamless connectivity for greater customerexperience. Prompt deployment of FTTHand strong performancein Corporate and Wholesale segments are the cornerstone in PTCL’s topline growth, which along with focus on cost optimization program,has significantly increased the company’s profitability.

PTCL Consumer Business: Steady Growth & Performance

PTCL Consumer Business showed consistent performance as it reports 5th straight quarter of growth.During the 9 months of 2021, company’s Fixed Broadband business grew by 12.7% YoY, whereas PTCL IPTV segment also grew by 13.5%. Within broadband business, the groundbreaking PTCL Flash Fiber, Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service showed a tremendous growth of57.5%, whereas PTCL Charji /Wireless Broadband Segment grew by 17.8%.Voice revenue stream has declined on account of lower voice traffic and continued conversion of customers to OTT services.

Business Services: Sustained Growth Momentum

Business servicessegment continued its momentum sustaining market leadership in IP Bandwidth, Cloud, Data Center and other ICT services segments. PTCL’s Corporate business grew by 12.9% as compared to the same period last year, while Carrier and Wholesale business continued its growth momentum and achieved 10.3% overall revenue growth. International voice revenue has shown declining trend like domestic voice revenue.

Being thenational telecom carrier and connectivity backbone in Pakistan, PTCL Group strives to provide innovative solutions to accelerate growth for a ‘Digital Pakistan’ through robust telecommunication infrastructure and enhanced customer experience.

PTML – Ufone: Beginning of a New Era

On the wireless portfolio, PTML (Ufone) acquired additional 9 MHz 4G spectrum in the 1800 MHz Band in NGMS spectrum auction in September 2021, fulfilling its commitment to provide enhanced customer experience through quality services across Pakistan. The additional spectrum will meet the increasing demand for wireless data products amongst the consumers in Pakistan in addition to providing innovative products and services.

After acquisition of 4G spectrum, Ufone intends to fully modernize its network and further enhance its coverage across Pakistan. The network upgradation and modernization has already started paying dividends with significant improvement in data user experience for customers.

In addition to the acquisition of 4G spectrum in Pakistan, Ufone has also renewed and acquired more spectrum in Azad Jammu & Kashmir/Gilgit Baltistan to bolster its existing service. Through this, it has reaffirmed its commitment to provide quality data services to the people of Pakistan and AJK/GB.

UBank

UBank, the microfinance and branchless banking subsidiary of PTCL, continued its growth trajectory and has achieved 23% growth in its revenue over the corresponding period last year, by increasing its advances portfolio and treasury investments. The bank grew its funding book to a PKR 70 Billion by leveraging on its deposit and corporate finance arms, which is in line with the bank’s ambition to maintain its superior liquidity position. Major strategic initiatives undertaken by the bank include venturing into the Low-Cost Housing, International Remittance, and Islamic Banking space. The bank plans to invest in technology to make the most of the opportunities available on the digital banking front.