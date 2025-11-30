PTA warns citizens of new techniques of fraud

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP/DNA):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday issued a warning to citizens about the theft of personal information.

In a statement released to the public, PTA cautioned that scammers often pose as representatives of the authority, banks, or courier services to steal personal information.

The statement advised the public to never share sensitive details such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs), identity card numbers, or passwords with anyone, and to avoid clicking on any suspicious links or messages.

PTA further emphasized that in case of fraud or any suspicious activity, citizens should immediately register a complaint through the PTA’s Complaint Management System (CMS) or the CMS mobile app.