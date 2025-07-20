Sunday, July 20, 2025
Main Menu

PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages

| July 20, 2025
PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages
  1. What’s Happening?
    • The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning about fake WhatsApp messages circulating in Pakistan.
    • Scammers are sending fraudulent messages pretending to be from WhatsApp, often containing clickable links and threats like “Your account will be closed” or “Verify your account.”
  1. What’s the Risk?
    • These links are malicious—clicking them could lead to:
      • Hacking of your WhatsApp account
      • Theft of personal/financial data
      • Unauthorized access to your phone
  1. What Should You Do?
    • ❌ DO NOT click on suspicious links (even if they look official).
    • ❌ DO NOT respond to messages from unknown numbers.
    • 🚨 Delete any alarming or urgent messages demanding action.
    • ✅ Remember: WhatsApp never asks for verification via links.
    • 📢 Report such messages to PTA or WhatsApp support.
  1. Why Now?
    • Rising cybercrime in Pakistan, with increased attacks on messaging apps.

Final Advice:

Stay alert, never share personal info, and spread awareness to protect others! 🔒📱

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to boost security, border cooperation

KABUL, JUL 20 /DNA/ – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a key meeting withRead More

PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages

PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages

Final Advice: Stay alert, never share personal info, and spread awareness to protect others! 🔒📱

Comments are Closed