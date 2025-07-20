PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages
- What’s Happening?
- The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning about fake WhatsApp messages circulating in Pakistan.
- Scammers are sending fraudulent messages pretending to be from WhatsApp, often containing clickable links and threats like “Your account will be closed” or “Verify your account.”
- What’s the Risk?
- These links are malicious—clicking them could lead to:
- Hacking of your WhatsApp account
- Theft of personal/financial data
- Unauthorized access to your phone
- What Should You Do?
- ❌ DO NOT click on suspicious links (even if they look official).
- ❌ DO NOT respond to messages from unknown numbers.
- 🚨 Delete any alarming or urgent messages demanding action.
- ✅ Remember: WhatsApp never asks for verification via links.
- 📢 Report such messages to PTA or WhatsApp support.
- Why Now?
- Rising cybercrime in Pakistan, with increased attacks on messaging apps.
Final Advice:
Stay alert, never share personal info, and spread awareness to protect others! 🔒📱
