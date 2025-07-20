PTA warns against fake WhatsApp messages

What’s Happening? The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a warning about fake WhatsApp messages circulating in Pakistan.

What’s the Risk? These links are malicious —clicking them could lead to: Hacking of your WhatsApp account Theft of personal/financial data Unauthorized access to your phone

What Should You Do? ❌ DO NOT click on suspicious links (even if they look official).

📢 Report such messages to PTA or WhatsApp support.

Why Now? Rising cybercrime in Pakistan, with increased attacks on messaging apps.

Final Advice:

Stay alert, never share personal info, and spread awareness to protect others! 🔒📱