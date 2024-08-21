PTA links internet disruptions to ‘fault in undersea cable’

ISLAMABAD: After receiving immense flak from netizens and information technology sector bodies over intermittent internet disruptions, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has finally commented on the issue linking it with a “fault in the undersea submarine cable”.

“Submarine Consortium has informed [us] that the internet [services] are affected due to a fault in the submarine cable which will be resolved by August 27,” PTA Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez-Ur-Rehman said while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT.

He added that seven fibre optic cables are connected with Pakistan of which one is damaged.

The PTA chief’s remarks come in the wake of the prevailing internet slowdown and limited connectivity that experts and stakeholders have attributed to the purported testing of an internet firewall to rein in social media, which is equipped with filters to block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience.

Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) and IT experts have slammed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government over the issue, citing the economic impact on freelancers, IT professionals and the digital economy in general.

With P@SHA estimating a loss of $300 million loss in light of existing complaints by the businesses and the reputational damage, WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad has said that businesses and individuals who depend on reliable internet connectivity which is an essential pillar of the country’s digital economy were now “struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival”.

However, the government has denied its involvement in the issue with State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja blaming the use of virtual private networks (VPN) by internet users as the reason “their phones” slowed down.

“I can swear that the government of Pakistan did not block the internet or slow it down,” she said while speaking to the media last week.

‘Firewall approved in 2019’

During the standing committee’s meeting today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Amin Ul Haq inquired the PTA chairman about the reasons behind internet disruptions.

“The public should be informed why internet service is affected. It should be informed whether a firewall is installed or not?” the lawmaker asked, adding that the PTA should communicate the matter with the media so that the public is informed.

Responding to the query, Gen Rehman referred to IT Minister Khawaja’s remarks saying that the reasons behind the prevailing issue were duly addressed in the minister’s presser and remarked that the use of VPNs led to the internet being down.

Elaborating on the firewall issue, the PTA chief said that the previous web management system (WMS) was renamed and replaced with the firewall technology after its approval in 2019.

“The [internet] firewall system was approved in March 2019,” he said adding that the upgradation of the system had started the same year.

When grilled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub regarding firewall installation, the PTA chairman said: “This system was introduced during your regime.”

Separately, speaking with journalists outside the NA, PTA chief maintained that the firewall — which he termed “web management system” — is aimed at controlling grey traffic.

“There’s no mention of the word ‘firewall’. It has been created by you [media]. Who said it’s a firewall, it’s [actually] web management system,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTA head remarked: “How can you eliminate propaganda from the firewall? Memes are being shared on social media against judges and prime minister. If the issue could be managed in this way then we would’ve closed it.”

‘Social media platforms end-to-end encrypted’

Commenting on privacy concerns regarding firewall, Gen Rehman told the NA committee that social media platforms were end-to-end encrypted and there was no technology to access encrypted information.

Speaking on the government’s decision to whitelist virtual private networks (VPNs), the PTA chief said VPNs were not being banned or shutdown but in fact the companies have only been asked to register themselves.

“VPNs are not blocked in the world [as] it affects businesses,” he noted.

When asked by committee members about the economic impact of the disruption, Gen Rehman claimed that the telecom sector didn’t suffer much.

Addressing the IT ministry, the NA panel has also sought the report on both the economic repercussions of the internet disruptions as well as the technicalities of the firewall in the next meeting.