PSX stays bearish, loses 4,795 more points

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 (APP/DNA):The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Thursday, losing 4,795.32 points, a negative change of 4.32 percent, closing at 106,274.98 points as compared to 111,070.29 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,167,361,955 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,111,921,053 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 56.797 billion against Rs.60.242 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 66 of them recorded gains and 371 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 177,645,248 shares at Rs1.52 per share, K-Electric Limited with 81,901,542 shares at Rs 5.22 per share and Cnergyico PK with 68,345,098 shares at Rs.5.84 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.348.58 per share price, closing at Rs.9,250.58, whereas the runner-up was Indus Motor Company Limited with Rs 186.79 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,245.36.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 267.44 per share closing at Rs 20,625.42 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 187.63 decline to close at Rs.7,241.37.