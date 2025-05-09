PSL X postponed indefinitely

DNA

KARACHI, MAY 9: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the indefinite postponement of the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 in light of the deteriorating regional security situation.

The decision follows a significant spike in hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), including the incursion of 78 Indian drones and the firing of surface-to-surface missiles, which the PCB termed as “reckless aggression” from India.