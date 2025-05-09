Friday, May 9, 2025
Main Menu

PSL X postponed indefinitely

| May 9, 2025
PSL X postponed indefinitely

DNA

KARACHI, MAY 9: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the indefinite postponement of the remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 in light of the deteriorating regional security situation.

The decision follows a significant spike in hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC), including the incursion of 78 Indian drones and the firing of surface-to-surface missiles, which the PCB termed as “reckless aggression” from India.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

PSL X postponed indefinitely

PSL X postponed indefinitely

DNA KARACHI, MAY 9: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the indefinite postponementRead More

Australian cricketers 'ready to leave' India amid safety fears

Australian cricketers ‘ready to leave’ India amid safety fears

Australian players, participating in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are reportedlyRead More

Comments are Closed