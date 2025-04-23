PSL X: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat first against Islamabad United

MULTAN, APR 23: Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

PLAYING XI

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Sultans, considered one of the most consistent teams in the PSL, have come face to face 17 times with the three-time champions boasting a slightly dominant record with nine victories, compared to the 2021 winners’ eight.

Matches: 17

Islamabad United: 9

Multan Sultans: 8

FORM GUIDE

The two teams are boasting strikingly contrasting forms in the ongoing PSL 10 as the United, unbeaten after four matches, sit at the top of the standings with eight points, while the Sultans are at the bottom as they managed to win just one out of their four matches played thus far.

Islamabad United: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Multan Sultans: W, L, L, L, L