PSL X: Kings stun Gladiators with thumping win

KARACHI: Karachi Kings on Friday thrashed Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs in the eighth match Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 10th season at the National Stadium Karachi.

David Warner-led Kings secured their second win in the ongoing cricket tournament today, thanks to a stellar all-round performance.

Chasing a target of 176, the Gladiators were restricted to 119-9. Their innings suffered early setbacks, beginning in the first over when Mir Hamza dismissed Finn Allen for just six, leaving the score at 8-1 after 0.5 overs.

In the very next over, Hasan Ali struck, sending Hassan Nawaz back to the pavilion for a mere one run. With that wicket, Ali reached 114 PSL wickets, becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the tournament’s history.

Kusal Mendis and Saud Shakeel briefly tried to steady the ship, but their partnership was short-lived. Mendis was dismissed for 12 off eight balls, leaving the Gladiators at 34-3 after 3.5 overs.

The Gladiators continued to lose wickets as pressure mounted. Hasan Ali bagged his second wicket, dismissing Khawaja Nafay for just one.

Mohammad Nabi then bowled a maiden over to close out the powerplay, followed by another key wicket, removing Rilee Rossouw. The Gladiators were reeling at 37-5 after six overs.

The collapse continued as Abbas Afridi picked up his first wicket, sending Faheem Ashraf back for just three runs, leaving the Gladiators at 47-6 after nine overs.

Following the strategic timeout, Abbas struck again, removing Sean Abbott for just three runs, leaving the Gladiators at 57-7 in 11.4 overs.

A 43-run partnership between Mohammad Amir and Saud Shakeel for the eighth wicket gave the Gladiators some hope. Their efforts aimed to secure a respectable total and avoid a heavy defeat.

However, Amir’s innings ended at 30 off 16 balls, dismissed by Aamer Jamal, leaving the Gladiators at 100-8 in 16.5 overs.

Hasan Ali completed his hat-trick of wickets, dismissing Abrar Ahmed for just five runs, leaving the Gladiators at 110-9 in 18.4 overs.

In the end, the Gladiators were restricted to 119-9, with opener Saud Shakeel remaining unbeaten on 33 and Ali Majid scoring nine.

For the Kings, Hasan Ali topped the wickets tally with three, while Mohammad Nabi and Abrar Ahmed claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, opting to bat first, the Kings’ opening pair of Tim Seifert and captain David Warner provided a solid start, adding 50 runs during the powerplay.

However, Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed struck the first blow, dismissing Warner for 31 off 20 balls, leaving the Kings at 60-1 in 5.4 overs.

In the seventh over, Saud Shakeel removed Seifert for 27 off 15 balls, reducing the Kings to 62-2 in 6.2 overs.

Ali Majid, in his debut match for the Gladiators, continued to apply pressure by dismissing Muhammad Riazullah and then Khushdil Shah for just one run, leaving the Kings at 91-4 in 11.2 overs.

A 34-run partnership between James Vince and Irfan Khan gave the Kings some stability, but Irfan’s dismissal by Sean Abbott for 17 left the score at 125-5 in 15.1 overs.

Vince, with a vital knock of 70, reached his second fifty of the tournament, supported by Mohammad Nabi, who contributed 18 runs.

Mohammad Amir made a late impact, removing both Nabi and Vince in the final over as the Kings finished at 175-7. For the Gladiators, Amir and Majid claimed two wickets each.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott and Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).