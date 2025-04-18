PSL X: Kings post 176-run target against Gladiators

KARACHI: Karachi Kings on Friday set a 176-run target against the Quetta Gladiators in ongoing season 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi.

The Kings displayed a disciplined batting performance, posting 175-7 in their allotted 20 overs against the Gladiators. thanks to a brilliant fifty by James Vince.

Opting to bat first, the Kings’ opening pair of Tim Seifert and skipper David Warner laid a solid foundation, putting together a 50-run stand during the powerplay. Their steady partnership set the stage for a strong innings.

However, it was the Gladiators’ Abrar Ahmed who made the breakthrough, dismissing Warner for 31 off 20 deliveries. At 60-1 in 5.4 overs, the Kings lost their first wicket.

In the seventh over, the Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel struck again, removing Seifert, who had scored 27 off 15 balls, leaving the Kings at 62-2 in 6.2 overs.

Ali Majid, making his debut for the Gladiators, continued the pressure by dismissing Muhammad Riazullah, further reducing the Kings’ score.

Although the Kings were managing to put runs on the board, they struggled to maintain their wickets. Majid claimed his second wicket of the day, removing Khushdil Shah for just one, with the team at 91-4 in 11.2 overs.

A 34-run partnership between James Vince and Irfan Khan followed, providing some stability and helping the Kings push towards a defendable total.

However, the Kings suffered another setback when Irfan Khan, who had scored 17, was dismissed by Sean Abbott, who picked up his maiden PSL wicket, leaving the score at 125-5 in 15.1 overs.

James Vince continued his stellar form, reaching his second fifty of the ongoing tournament and playing a crucial role in pushing the total further, alongside Mohammad Nabi.

In the final over, Mohammad Amir made a late impact, removing both Nabi (18) and Vince (70), as the Kings finished their innings at 175-7.

For the Gladiators, Mohammad Amir and Ali Majid each picked up two wickets, while Sean Abbott, Abrar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel took one wicket each.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott and Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen, Faheem Ashraf and Mark Chapman (all platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Kyle Jamieson and Hasan Nawaz (both emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis and Sean Abbott (all supplementary).