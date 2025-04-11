PSL X: IU wins toss, invites LQ to bat in first match of event

RAWALPINDI, APR 11: After a glitzy, star studded opening ceremony, the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off with Islamabad United winning the toss in the inaugural match of the league and inviting Lahore Qalandars to bat first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LQ and IU have faced off each other in 19 games in the leagues’ history with the Shadab Khan’s defending champions winning 10 games and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandar winning the rest of the matches.

Playing XI:

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (captain), Jason Holder, Muhammad Shahzad, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.