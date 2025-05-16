Friday, May 16, 2025
PSL X: Four foreign players arrive in Pakistan to join Zalmi

ISLAMABAD, MAY 16: Four foreign cricketers, including Tom Kohler-Cadmore, have arrived in Pakistan to join Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the remaining matches of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X).

Sources divulged that the players landed in Islamabad on Friday as the tournament, which was postponed earlier due to Pakistan-India tensions, is set to resume tomorrow (May 17).

To ensure their participation in the resumed domestic marquee event, international players have begun arriving in the country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Peshawar Zalmi posted: “Touchdown Islamabad. Welcome back to the squad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wood.”

