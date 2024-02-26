PSL 9: Can Lahore Qalandars still qualify for playoffs?

Lahore: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have had a torrid run during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine after losing all of their five matches so far.

The two-time champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with their next match set to take place tomorrow in Lahore against league leaders Multan Sultans.

In order to stay in the hunt for the playoffs, Lahore need to win all of their remaining five matches and reach 10 points.

Over the recent years in PSL, 10 has generally been the minimum number of points needed to qualify for the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi in 2023, Karachi Kings in 2021 and 2019 and Quetta Gladiators in 2018 all qualified for the playoffs with 10 points — which was the least among the four teams which made it through to the next round.

Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs in 2022 with eight points and Peshawar Zalmi in 2020 with nine points.

So, all hope is not lost, yet, for Lahore Qalandars if we look at the PSL results from the previous years.

Lahore’s remaining PSL 9 matches

February 27, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

March 2, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium;

March 6, 2024 Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

Playoffs

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium