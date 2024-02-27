PSL 2024: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE – Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan has won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in the 14th Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sultans are leading the table with eight points after winning four out of their five matches. Qalandars are on the bottom of the list after losing their all five games.

Multan Sultans Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie Van Der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan