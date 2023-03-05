PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators set 180-run target for Islamabad United

Islamabad United have to chase a target of 180 runs set by Quetta Gladiators during the 21st match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

At the moment, the United are in the third spot on the points table with 8 points, having lost only two of the six matches they have played during the tournament so far.

The Gladiators, with two points, rank at number six — having won only one of the six matches they have played so far.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Fazalhaq Farooqi