PSL 2023: Multan Sultans win against Islamabad United by 52 runs

Multan Sultans Sunday defeated Islamabad United by 52 runs after the latter struggled to chase 191-run target in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan was glad after his team’s efforts landed them the victory against United. With their only defeat against Qalandars in the league’s first match, the host team stands on top of the points table. “Very happy! It’s a very collective effort right from each team member and also the support staff. It’s really good to see each and every one contributing. We’re having different heroes for different games in both batting and bowling. The team is ticking all the boxes and that’s showing in the results,” Rizwan said in the post-match presentation. Meanwhile, the winning side’s pacer Abbas Afridi’s impressive four-wicket haul in three overs and just 22 runs fetched him the ‘Player of the Match’ title. “Management and the bowling coach have helped me a lot. Fortunately, things are working for me. The plan from the coaches and captain was to mix up the lengths/pace, and keep it simple,” said Afridi. Meanwhile, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan defended his decisions regarding bowling first and playing spinner Abrar Ahmed instead of batter Asif Ali. “Don’t think so [that opting to bowl was a wrong decision]. We had confidence in our chasing abilities and we still believe it was the right call. 190 was gettable but we just couldn’t,” Shadab said. “I’m not bowling well as I’m returning from injury so I wanted a sixth bowling option. Had to play Abrar as I wasn’t fit enough to bowl a full spell and in a day game, the extra spinner does help. We have no doubt about Asif bhai; he’s our match-winner and we told him this was just for one game. “We’re waiting for the home games. Sometimes such losses are a blessing in disguise early on in the tournament. We’ll bounce back.” Chasing a target of 191 runs, Islamabad were all out for 138 in 17.5 overs. Islamabad, who at one stage were 112-4, lost their last six wickets for just 26 runs. Earlier, the home side posted 190-4 in their allotted 20 overs, with the help of fifties by David Miller and Mohammad Rizwan. Miller scored 52 runs in 25 balls, laced with three fours and four maximums, to provide his side with some quick runs at the backend of the innings. During his impressive knock, the South African also smacked Islamabad captain Shadab Khan for three sixes in a row. Playing XI:Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C,WK), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas.Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Tom Curran, Faheem Ashraf, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr.