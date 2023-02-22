PSL 2023: Multan Sultans triumph over Karachi Kings in nail-biting match

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans triumphed over Karachi Kings by 3 runs in the 11th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday after Kings failed to chase the mammoth target of 197 runs set for them. The win secures Sultans’ position at the top of the points table.Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Ilyas. Karachi Kings: James Vince, Haider Ali, Matthew Wade(w), Irfan Niaz Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Akif Javed, Muhammad Umar, Imran Tahir