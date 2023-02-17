PSL 2023: Multan Sultans set 211-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

Lineups

Multan Sultans have handed a 211-run target to Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sultans scored 210-3 in their allotted 20 overs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday. Rossouw played an explosive knock of 75 runs in 36 balls, with the help of 12 fours and two massive sixes. Meanwhile, Rizwan, who opened the innings, scored 66 runs in 42 balls. The right-hander’s knock included nine fours and a six. Pacer Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, who claimed figures of 2-38 in four overs. Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Sultans are currently at the top of the table with two points after two matches; meanwhile, Zalmi are in third place with the same number of points after one game. Multan lost their first match against Lahore Qalandars but bounced back to defeat Quetta Gladiators in their second game. Meanwhile, Zalmi registered a victory in their opening match against Karachi Kings.Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Sufiyan Muqeem