PSL 2023: Multan Sultans knock Quetta Gladiators out of playoffs race

Multan Sultans Saturday trumped Quetta Gladiators by nine runs during the 28th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Multan now has 12 points on the league table, while Gladiators are out of the race for playoffs.

As the Gladiators have been eliminated, Peshawar Zalmi have become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal (wk), Mohammad Nawaz (c), Qais Ahmad, Umaid Asif, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan