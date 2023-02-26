PSL 2023: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by 66 runs

Karachi Kings won the 14th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Multan Sultans by 66 runs as the Sultans were unable to chase the 168-run target set for them, at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Kings posted a competitive target of 168 runs before bowling out Sultans for 101 runs in 16.3 overs, thanks to a half-century from Tayyab Tahir and an exceptional display of spin bowling from Tabraiz Shamsi, Shoaib Malik, and Imad Wasim.

In reply to the target, Sultans’ batters couldn’t find the momentum as Kings’ spin bowling shone and didn’t let their opponents settle.

Opener Shan Masood departed after scoring 25 runs in 16 balls with the help of four boundaries. The batter fell to Akif Javed after an inside edge.

Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw was cleaned up by a beauty from spinner Shoaib Malik. The left-hander could only score seven runs in six balls.

The next batter to fall was David Miller, who was sent back by his compatriot Tabraiz Shamsi after scoring seven runs.

Veteran all-rounder Malik struck again in his third over as he sent Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan (29) back to the pavilion. The wicketkeeper-batter tried to play a sweep shot to the leg side, but the ball hit the edge, and the rest was done by debutant Tayyab Tahir, who took a sensational catch.It was spinners’ day among Kings as Shamsi delivered again for his side, bowling out Khushdil Shah (4) with a brilliant delivery.

The South African spinner claimed his third wicket by dismissing Usama Mir after he scored 10 runs.

In the following over, skipper Imad Wasim joined the party and bowled out Carlos Braithwaite (1).

The left-arm spinner dismissed Akeal Hosein (2) in the same over. The left-handed batter opted to go for a six but was caught by Ben Cutting.

Anwar Ali, who scored 12 runs of 12 balls, was the ninth batter to fall. The right-handed batter got out to Akif.

Malik ended Sultans’ innings by trapping Abbas Afridi for a LBW (leg between wicket).

For Kings, Malik and Shamsi claimed three wickets each, while Akif and Imad secured two scalps each.

Earlier, Karachi Kings finished on 167-3 in their allotted 20 overs.

During the first inning, it had seemed at one stage that Kings would post a massive total on the board but the Sultans bowlers bowled exceedingly well in the death overs to get back into the contest.

Opener James Vince departed after a brief cameo, 27 runs in 12 balls, with Anwar Ali sending the England player back to the hut.

However, Matthew Wade and Tayyab Tahir stitched an impressive hundred partnership, 109 runs in 83 balls, for the second wicket.

Tahir was caught in front of the stumps by tournament’s leading wicket-taker Ihsanullah but not before the former had scored 65 runs in 46 balls. The right-hander’s confident knock included eight fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Wade, who scored 46 runs in 47 balls and struggled to get going, was cleaned up by Ihsanullah while trying to play a lap shot.

Skipper Imad Wasim only faced six balls but made full use of those to score 14 runs with the help of a four and a six.

Ihsanullah was the pick of the bowlers for Sultans with figures of 2-22 in four overs.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Anwar Ali, Akeal Hosein, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah.