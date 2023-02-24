PSL 2023: Islamabad United sail to victory against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aimal Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem ShahIslamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Hasan Ali

Islamabad United triumphed over Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in the 13th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Friday, after Gladiators failed to chase the mammoth target of 221 runs set for them. After the victory, United’s points on the points table increased from four to six, securing their place at the second spot on the points table, after Multan Sultan. Playing XIs: